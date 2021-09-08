Update : Suspect Charged With Salisbury Stabbing

A man is charged with attempted murder and other offenses for cutting a 55-year-old man during an incident at Wawa on South Salisbury Boulevard.

A Salisbury Police officer who was on patrol in the area discovered the man lying outside the store Monday. The victim was taken to a hospital, and his injuries are no longer considered life-threatening.

An investigation determined that the suspect went behind the employees-only counter, took an item and tried to get away. The assault occurred during a confrontation with two people.

37-year-old Miles Jefferson was found nearby. Jefferson is charged with attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, robbery, theft and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

The investigation into the incident continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at (410) 548-3165 or Crime Solvers at Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776.