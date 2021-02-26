Update: Sussex Tech Stays Remote-Only Thru Mar. 5th

The Sussex Tech School District will continue with remote-only instruction through next Friday, March 5th.

According to the district, the recommendation comes from Delaware Public Health and the decision has been made out of an abundance of caution. There have been recent positive test results for coronavirus involving people connected to the campus child care center.

Families are asked to monitor students for any symptoms of the virus.

The campus is being cleaned and sanitized during this closure, which started Wednesday. Originally, Sussex Tech was hoping to resume in-person instruction Monday March 1st. Now, the campus will stay closed through Friday, March 5th.