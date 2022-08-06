UPDATED: Temporary Flight Restrictions Reinstated for This Weekend

UPDATED 8/6/22 2:30pm – More changes to the temporary flight restrictions for the Rehoboth Beach area. Now it looks like the President might arrive Sunday morning around 7:30 and stay at the beach house through 11am Monday.

================================================

UPDATED 8/6/22 – Friday evening the temporary flight restrictions for the Rehoboth Beach area were back in place, however Saturday morning the information changed again. The President may be visiting his North Shores home – arriving Saturday evening and leaving Sunday night.

================================================

Pilots and drone flyers are free to proceed with their plans this weekend in the Rehoboth Beach area.

The FAA has canceled earlier Temporary Flight Restrictions that had been scheduled to last between early this afternoon (Friday) and Monday afternoon. A TFR is an indication that President Biden would visit his North Shores home.

A shorter Temporary Flight Restriction for the area around Dover Air Force Base Friday afternoon is also canceled.