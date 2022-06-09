Update: Two Gun Bills Move To Del. House Floor For Votes

A Delaware State House panel has released two of a series of gun-related bills that were pushed shortly after recent mass shootings at a school in Texas and at a Buffalo supermarket.

One measure (House Bill 451) would increase the age to legally purchase most firearms from 18 to 21.

The other (House Bill 450) would ban what are called assault weapons.

Among those who testified was Bill Rounds of Delmar, who said he had taught hunting skills to young people for 25 years.

“I know some 9-year-olds that would be responsible more so than some 35-year-olds that I have taught. Age is not, should not and cannot be the solution to what your problem is” Rounds said.

Denise Clendenning testified that supporters of the legislation seem to be profiling people under age 21 as if they are guilty before they are charged with a crime. “That is a disgrace in itself,” Clendenning said.

House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, D-Rehoboth Beach, is the sponsor of HB 451.

“I’m telling you, if we do nothing and somebody goes and buys a gun at the age of 18 or 19 and does something horrible, I wouldn’t be able to live with myself,” Schwartzkopf said.

Both measures cleared the committee for a vote on the House floor.