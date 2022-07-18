Update: Vehicle Involved in Fatal Collision with Teenager Located

Maryland State Police said Monday that the vehicle that struck and killed a teenager in Worcester County last week has been located.

The 2011 black Mercedes sedan was found Sunday at about 1:30 a.m. at a residence in Worcester County, and police said it had damages consistent with those that would have been caused in the collision. The vehicle was towed to the Berlin Barrack for processing.

A 14-year-old Ocean Pines boy was hit by a vehicle July 11th as he was trying to cross Grays Corner Road at Riddle Lane on foot. Investigators believe the vehicle was going eastbound on Grays Corner Road. The driver did not stop at the scene.

Maryland State Police are still searching for the person who was driving the Mercedes at the time of the fatal collision. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Maryland State Police Corporal Kevin Moore of the Crash Team at 410-819-4721.