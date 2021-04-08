Update: Victim Of Fatal ATV Accident Identified

A teenage girl who died in an ATV accident in the Lewes area has been identified as a Cape Henlopen High School student.

Delaware State Police said Thursday that 16-year-old Margaret Browne of Rehoboth Beach died at the scene of Tuesday evening’s crash off Robinsville Road. Two other girls were still hospitalized in stable condition, and two girls have since been treated and released.

All five were riding on a John Deere Gator utility vehicle when it overturned on a private driveway as it apparently traveled at a high rate of speed on a curve. An investigation into the cause of the incident continues.

The Cape Henlopen School District says it extends sympathies to the families and everyone impacted by the tragedy, and that counselors will be on hand to offer help to students when they come back from spring break.

An obituary in The Cape Gazette indicates that Margaret Browne was known as “Maggie.” She was a sophomore at Cape and hoped to become an engineer and took part in track and competitive cheerleading.

The girl who died was a student at Cape Henlopen High School. The Cape Henlopen School District released this statement Wednesday:

The Cape Henlopen School District is deeply saddened to learn of the death of one of our high school students as the result of a tragic accident that occurred on April 6. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to all involved and to the student’s family and friends.

Students age 3-17 who are in need of immediate support are encouraged to call or text the 24/7 crisis hotline at 1-800-969-4357 (HELP) or text DE to 741741. School counselors will be available to students for additional support following spring break. The Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center is also available to offer support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline, 1-800 VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461).

An investigation into the incident continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-644-5020.