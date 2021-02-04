Update w/ photos: Police Investigate Bank Robbery

Delaware State Police continue to investigate a recent bank robbery in the Rehoboth Beach area.

Surveillance photos of a suspect were released Thursday in the January 19th armed robbery at PNC, 19745 Sea Air Avenue. At about 3:17 p.m. that day, a male suspect came into the bank, showed a gun and ordered everyone into a back room. He obtained an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot in an unknown direction. No one was injured.

Police released this description of the suspect:

The suspect was described as a male, approximately 5′ 10″- 6′ tall, and a large build (200-280 lbs). He was wearing a dark-green colored hooded sweatshirt, dark pants with a light-colored or white article of clothing around the legs, and white Nike sneakers. He was wearing a yellow and black scarf around his head and face, light-colored mask, sunglasses, and blue medical gloves.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact the Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigative Unit at 302-752-3832 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.