Update: Wanted Fugitive Charged With Murdering Wicomico Co. Deputy

Anger and frustration came out at a Monday news conference at which it was announced that Austin Jacob Allen Davidson, age 20 and most recently living in Delmar, was the suspect in Sunday night’s shooting death of Wicomico County Sheriff’s Department Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard.

According to Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis, Davidson had been residing at the Talbot Apartments. Deputies were dispatched to the apartments after receiving a very detailed description about a suspect, including his name and the charges he was facing from Maryland State Police in Somerset County and Wicomico County, the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, and the Baltimore City Police Department. Deputies did not locate anyone initially, but 18-year law enforcement veteran Deputy 1st Class Glenn Hilliard returned and saw an individual matching the description leaving a stairwell.

The suspect took off on foot and was chased by the deputy and headed toward a wooded area. Lewis said the suspect then turned and fired several rounds from a semi-automatic handgun. Hilliard was struck at least once.

“Despite the heroic efforts of a second deputy who was on the scene within a minute or so, no more than two minutes he was back on the scene along with members of the Pittsville Volunteer Fire Department, the deputy would succumb to his injuries,” Lewis said.

Davidson was taken into custody after an extensive manhunt that lasted more than two hours. Lewis said. Maryland State Police said Davidson surrendered to law enforcement.

Accompanied by Governor Larry Hogan at a news conference Monday, Lewis explained that Davidson had been convicted in 2019 for armed robbery with a handgun in Baltimore. A McDonald’s was robbed of more than $1,100. Davidson was sentenced to probation before judgment. Before that, Davidson had his three-year sentence suspended.

“Had he still been incarcerated where he belonged, our deputy would still be with us here today,” Lewis said.

Lewis requested that members of the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, who interviewed Davidson.

“We’re going to get to the bottom of this case,” Hogan said. “Someone like this should not have been out on the streets.”

Maryland State Police said these agencies were involved in the search for Davidson Sunday night: Maryland State Police, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, Fruitland Police, Salisbury Police, Berlin Police, Princess Anne Police, Ocean City Police, Ocean Pines Police, Pocomoke City Police, Maryland Natural Resources Police, Delaware State Police, the ATF, DEA and the U.S. Marshal’s. Other agencies that offered support included Wicomico County Emergency Management, Pittsville Fire and EMS Department and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.