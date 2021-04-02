Update: Woman Critical After Drive-By Shooting

A 20-year-old Milford woman remains in the hospital in critical condition after being shot while she was driving.

Delaware State Police say she was traveling westbound on Milford-Harrington Highway (Route 14) Wednesday afternoon, when a dark SUV crossed the double-yellow line and pulled up alongside her vehicle. Shots came from the passing vehicle and the woman suffered a gunshot wound to her upper body. Her vehicle traveled into a field and came to a stop in the area of Sandbox Road.

According to State Police, this is not believed to be a random incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-644-5020 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.