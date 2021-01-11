Update: Worcester Co. Schools Reopen Buildings Jan. 19th

Worcester County Public Schools will welcome groups of students back into buildings for in-person instruction next Tuesday January 19th.

Teachers and staff are returning today. Students will take part in remote instruction this week in Worcester County Public Schools.

“As we begin the transition to Stage Two of our Responsible Return plan, it is more important than ever that you – our families – commit to doing your part to help our students return to in-person learning. Please complete our screening tool honestly each day. Make sure your child is properly masked; remind them of the importance of keeping a physical distance of 6 feet or more from others; and please keep your child home when sick,” Worcester County Public Schools Superintendent Lou Taylor said in a statement over the weekend. “I cannot stress to you how important your help is to making sure your child, our teachers, and staff can remain healthy and safe.”