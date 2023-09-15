UPDATED: Delaware State Police Investigating Two-Vehicle Fatal Crash in Felton

UPDATED 09/15/23 – Delaware State Police have identified 44-year-old Justin Zacheis of Woodside as the man who died in a fatal crash on Wednesday morning.

One person is dead after a crash between a Volvo truck tractor and a Ford F65 early yesterday morning in Felton. The collision occurred in the area of Burnite Mill Road and Sandtown Road. According to Delaware State Police, the driver attempted to steer the Ford to the right to avoid the collision but was unsuccessful causing the vehicle to underride the Volvo’ trailer. The Ford and Volvo, along with its trailer ended up in a soybean field off of Sandtown Road. The driver of the Ford, a 44-year-old man from Woodside, Delaware, died as a result of the crash. His name is being withheld until his family and relatives are notified. The driver of the Volvo, a 48-year-old man from Bear, Delaware, was not injured during the crash. The crash is under investigation.