Updated Design for Maryland Bay License Plate

An updated design for the Maryland bay license plate has been unveiled. Funds from the Chesapeake Bay license plate have long been invested in both the Chesapeake and Coastal Bays; now the new design will reflect that emphasis on the Coastal Bays as well. Yesterday, District 38 State Senator Mary Beth Carozza, in partnership with the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA), Maryland Coastal Bays Program, and Chesapeake Bay Trust presented the updated design. Senator Carozza whose district includes Maryland’s five coastal bays says that with the new bay plates, she expects more Marylanders and beyond will support, explore, protect and enjoy the state’s stunning coastal bays, beautiful Chesapeake Bay and multiple scenic waterways.