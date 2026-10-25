UPDATED: Homeowner Charged with Arson of Home Saturday Night

UPDATED – 10/25/26 – 5:30pm – A Salisbury man has been charged for intentionally setting fire to his home Saturday night. Hebron firefighters were called to Hunters Mill Driver around 5:30 Saturday evening and brought the blaze under control in about 30 minutes. An investigation by the Deputy State Fire Marshal determined the fire originated in the attached garage of a single-story home was intentionally set. Investigation developed the homeowner 66 year old Michael Satterfield as the suspect and a warrant was obtained for his arrest and served early Sunday morning while Satterfield was being detained on related traffic charges at the Wicomico County Detention Center. Satterfield is charged with the following offenses:

Arson 1 st Degree

Arson 2 nd Degree

Malicious Burning 1 st Degree

Malicious Burning 2 nd degree

Threat of Arson

Intoxicated Danger

Reckless Endangerment

5 counts of Animal Cruelty

Five cats were found unharmed after the fire was extinguished. Satterfield is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.

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ORIGINAL STORY – 10/25/26 – A residential structure fire on Hunters Mill Drive in Salisbury is under investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal. Firefighters from Hebron were called just after 5:30 Saturday evening where they found fire in the garage area of a single-story wood framed home. Family members discovered the fire – and a smoke alarm was present. Fire officials were able to locate five cats that were in the home at the time of the fire – all were found alive.

Investigation by the State Fire Marshal has ruled the fire an arson.

Damage is estimated at $175,000.