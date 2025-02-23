UPDATED: MSP Identify Salisbury Shooting Victim

UPDATED – 02/23/25 – Maryland State Police have identified the victim as 57 year old Roy Walters of Salisbury. Walters was pronounced dead by EMS personnel from the Salisbury Fire Department. When Salisbury Police entered Walter’s home he was found lying on the floor unresponsive. Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was requested to take the lead in the investigation. It’s believed the shooting occurred around 3:50am on Saturday. Police are looking for 31 year old Jabril Walters of Princess Anne, who is the son of the victim and has an outstanding warrant in relation to a first-degree assault that occurred in July of 2024. Police believe he may have information related to his father’s death. If you know of Jabril’s whereabouts – contact Sgt Joe Meier at 443-515-0034.

===================================================

ORIGINAL STORY – 02/22/25 – Salisbury Police checking on the welfare of a man at a home on Parsons Road Saturday evening found he was the victim of apparent gunfire. Maryland State Police are the lead investigative agency for this incident and ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-749-3101 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.