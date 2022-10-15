UPDATED: PA Man Dies in Ellendale Area Crash

UPDATED – 10/15/22 – 2pm – Delaware State Police have identified the victim in the crash as 75 year old Scott Adams of Hamburg, Pennsylvania.

==============================================================

One man is dead after a crash on Route 113 near Ellendale. Delaware State Police say a Kia rear-ended a tractor trailer Thursday evening just after 7:30 on Route 113 just south of VFW Road near Ellendale. Police say the tractor trailer was slowing to make a right turn into a private driveway. The driver of the Kia swerved to the right into the shoulder but collided with the rear right axle of the trailer. The driver of the Kia, a 75 year old man from Pennsylvania was properly restrained and taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the tractor trailer, a 38 year old woman from Laurel was also properly restrained and not injured. The investigation is continuing and State Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Corporal J. Smith at 302-703-3267 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.