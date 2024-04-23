UPDATED: Route 1 Crash North of Bethany Beach Friday Turns Deadly

UPDATED – 04/23/24 – A crash Friday night just before 7 on southbound Route 1 north of Bethany Beach has now turned deadly. Delaware State Police say an 87 year old Rehoboth Beach man who lost control of his Jaguar and struck a trailer that was being pulled by a pickup truck. Police say the Rehoboth Beach man died from his injuries on Sunday. The driver of the pickup truck and a passenger – both from Pennsylvania were not injured. Police continue to investigate and ask anyone who witnessed this crash to contact DSP at 302-703-3266 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

ORIGINAL STORY – 04/20/24 – One person was injured after a crash just south of the Indian River Inlet Bridge around 7pm Friday. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that a pickup truck pulling a trailer was southbound in the right lane on Coastal Highway south of Dune Road. A Jaguar driven by an 87 year old man from Rehoboth Beach was behind the pickup when the driver of the Jaguar experienced a medical emergency and struck the trailer being pulled. The trailer disconnected from the truck and overturned.

Neither the driver or passenger in the pickup, both from Pennsylvania, was injured.

The driver of the Jaguar was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.