UPDATED: Salisbury Police Investigating Death of Juvenile Found in Wicomico River

UPDATED – 07/29/24 – 4:30pm – Salisbury Police were notified by a fisherman of a deceased subject in the Wicomico River. Police located the body of a juvenile female in the water in the area of Lake Street and West Isabella Street. Detectives are investigating to determine how she ended up in the water an say there are no outward signs of trauma that would indicate the cause of death. Her body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy. Foul play is not suspected. Police ask anyone with information to contact the Salisbury Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-3165 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.

===================================================================

ORIGINAL STORY – 07/28/24 – Salisbury Police are investigating a death in the area of Lake and West Isabella Streets. CID officers are investigating along with the Salisbury Fire Department and the Medical Examiners Office. Police as anyone with information to contact Salisbury Police at 4110-548-3165.