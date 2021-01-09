UPDATED: Two Die in Early Morning Fire in Salisbury

Image courtesy Maryland State Fire Marshal

Two people are dead after an early morning house fire on First Street in Salisbury. The Maryland State Fire Marshal says the call came in just before 3am. The two alarm fire was brought under control just before 4:30 – firefighters found the bodies of two adult victims inside. Officials say the single-family home had been converted into 7 individual apartment units.

