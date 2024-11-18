UPDATED: Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Suspect in Shooting

UPDATED – 11/18/24 – Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Salisbury man in connection with a shooting on Saturday afternoon that left a woman with serious injuries. were called to North Curlew Avenue just after 4:15pm where they found a female victim with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to Tidal Health where she is listed in stable condition.

Detectives have identified 32 year old Dequan Bratten of Salisbury as the suspect – a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

If you have information on Bratten’s whereabouts – contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office at 410-548-4891 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.

===============================================

ORIGINAL STORY – 11/17/24 – The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on North Curlew Avenue in Salisbury. Deputies and Salisbury Police were also investigating the whereabouts of a person of interest who was possibly in the area of the Walmart on North Salisbury Boulevard.

Police have released no further information.