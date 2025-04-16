Updates on Projects in Dewey Beach

With public safety as the number one goal, DelDOT’s sidewalk/driveway project has been completed in the main part of Dewey Beach. Sidewalks have been widened and made ADA compliant. In an effort to keep folks from jay-walking, the center island post and ropes project continues, and should be completed by April 21st, according to the Town’s monthly newsletter. Town manager Bill Zolper states that once the center island work is completed, DelDOT will work on landscaping, flowers, and plantings in those areas. The yellow flashing crossing beacons will be lowered to ensure vehicle operators can see them. DelDOT will also be repainting the pedestrian crosswalk markings on Coastal Highway.