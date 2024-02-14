Updates to be Given This Week on Projects in Dewey Beach

The Center for the Inland Bays (CIB) and DelDOT will be attending the Commissioner’s meeting later this week–on Friday, February 16th at 3pm to provide an update on their projects. CIB is working on a “Living Shoreline” project from Dagsworthy Ave bayside to McKinley Ave bayside. This project hopes to mitigate

erosion along the bay shoreline, bay flooding on those streets, and improve habitats for local

species. DelDOT will be providing an update on the Dewey Beach Pedestrian Safety Improvements

along Coastal Highway–including driveways, possible widening of sidewalks, poles in the sidewalks, and continuing the “Dewey Wave” center island project. Town Manager Bill Zolper states in the Town’s Monthly Newsletter that both of these projects are important to improving the town’s bay environment and the town’s public safety.