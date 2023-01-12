Updates to Delaware Mortgage Relief Program to Benefit Homeowners

Homeowners can now receive up to $50,000 in financial assistance thanks to an update to the Delaware Mortgage Relief Program that the Delaware State Housing Authority announced today. The updates include:

• Removing the requirement of 30-day mortgage delinquency. Homeowners who do not have a delinquent mortgage are now eligible to apply for the program.

• Offering future monthly mortgage payment assistance for up to 6 months in addition to mortgage reinstatement or imminent risk of delinquency.

• Increasing the total assistance amount available from $40,000 to $50,000 per household.

Homeowners can check their eligibility and apply for the program here: demortgagehelp.com | Delaware’s Mortgage Relief Program.

Additional Information from the Delaware State Housing Authority Press Release:

Since June of 2022, the Delaware Mortgage Relief Program has dispersed close to $11 million to over 1,100 households, with an average assistance amount of $9,478. More data and insights about the program’s success can be found on the program dashboard here: https://bit.ly/HAFDashboard.

In addition to expanding the program, the Delaware Mortgage Relief Program is proud to partner with the following local housing organizations to provide application assistance and ongoing financial planning support for homeowners in need.

“At DSHA, we are committed to continuous improvement so that we can better serve the people of our state,” said Eugene R. Young, Jr., Director of DSHA. “These new updates and partnerships will make positive, life-long impacts for homeowners, their families, and Delaware neighborhoods.”

Delaware Mortgage Relief Program provides financial assistance to Delaware homeowners who are at risk of displacement due to unpaid of housing-related obligations such as mortgage payments and property charges. Financial assistance can be used for mortgage payments, tax/chattel/land lease delinquency, water and sewer, HOA or condo fees, homeowner insurance delinquency, and lot rent for manufactured housing.

The program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and Homeowner Assistance Fund, which the U.S. Treasury Department distributed to the state of Delaware. The $50 million received is being administered by DSHA and will be available until 2025 or until funds are exhausted, whichever occurs first. For questions about the Delaware Mortgage Relief Program, please call (888) 303- 4324 or visit demortgagehelp.com.

About Delaware State Housing Authority

The Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA), formed in 1968, is dedicated to providing quality, affordable housing opportunities and appropriate supportive services to low- and moderate-income Delawareans. In addition to its role as the State’s Housing Finance Agency, DSHA is unique in that it also serves as a Public Housing Authority and acts as a Community Development and Planning Agency. As a Public Housing Authority, DSHA receives funding from HUD to build, own and operate public housing in Kent and Sussex counties, two of Delaware’s three counties.

DELAWARE MORTGAGE RELIEF PROGRAM CHANGE FAQs

I have already received assistance. Can I reapply for future payments?

No. Only new applications are eligible under the new program guidelines. Those who have already received assistance and are still seeking support should contact a local housing counseling agency for guidance: https://demortgagehelp.com/housing-counselors/.

I was previously denied assistance. Can I reapply for reinstatement and future payments?

Yes. Eligible applicants that were previously denied should have received an email invitation to reapply in December. If you believe these policy changes make you eligible and you have not received an email from the Delaware Mortgage Relief Program, please contact the Program call center at (888) 303 – 4324.

My application is in progress. How will these changes affect me?

Your application will continue to be processed and evaluated under the new program guidelines. If you have questions about your application, please contact the Delaware Mortgage Relief Program call center at (888) 303 – 4324.

Can someone help me start an application?

Those in need of application assistance can contact a local housing counseling agency or one of the organizations listed below:

Yes, the Delaware Mortgage Relief Program no longer requires delinquency to be eligible for assistance. If you are at imminent risk of being delinquent, please visit demortgagehelp.com to start an application.

How many months of future assistance can I receive?

Future assistance is determined by your debt to income ratio (DTI) and follows the current structure listed below:

DTI % (Housing Expenses/Pre-Tax Income) Assistance Amount 31% Mortgage Reinstatement Only 32% – 50% Mortgage Reinstatement and up to 3 months of monthly payment assistance 51% and up Mortgage Reinstatement and up to 6 months of monthly payment assistance