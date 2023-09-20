US 50 Project Begins Next Week; Significant Traffic Delays Expected

A section of US 50 (Ocean Gateway) in Dorchester County between MD 331 (Rhodesdale Vienna Road) and west of Old Ocean Gateway in Vienna beginning September 25th. The nearly two-mile project, which includes four ramps, should be completed by mid-December, weather permitting, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration. Crews will work Mondays through Fridays, 7 a.m.–6 p.m. beginning on westbound US 50, and moving to eastbound US 50 once westbound is completed. Motorists can expect single-lane closures throughout the duration of the project. The State Highway Administration’s contractor, George and Lynch of Dover, will use arrow boards, cones, and flaggers to safely guide motorists through the work zone. Drivers should expect major traffic impacts with significant delays during work hours.