US Army Corps & DNREC Sign Cost-Sharing Agreement

USACE Philadelphia District Commander Lt. Col. Ramon Brigantti and DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin signed a feasibility cost sharing agreement on Nov. 29, 2022.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Philadelphia District has signed a feasibility cost sharing agreement with DNREC to initiate a new study for the Delaware Inland Bays. The signing of this agreement on November 29, 2022, formally kicks off the Delaware Inland Bays and Delaware Bay Coast Coastal Storm Risk Management Study. The study will evaluate various alternatives to manage risk from coastal storms that impact the Delaware Inland Bays and Delaware Bay Coast.

Additional information from the USACE release:

Alternatives must be technically feasible, economically justified, and environmentally acceptable. The final product of the study will be a decision document in the form of a Chief’s Report, which may authorize design and construction opportunities.

The study area includes the Delaware Inland Bays (the set of interconnected bodies of water that are separated from the Atlantic Ocean by a spit of land) and the Delaware Bay coastline in the State of Delaware in New Castle, Kent, and Sussex Counties. The Inland Bays coastline area is approximately 77 square miles, and the Delaware Bay coastline is approximately 145 square miles.

In accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act, a meeting will be held within the first several months of the study, to present the scope of the study and to solicit initial comments from the public, agencies, and stakeholders.