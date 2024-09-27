US Army Corps to Begin Dredge Operations in OC Inlet

Dredging operations are expected to begin next week in Ocean City. The Army Corps of Engineers will be concentrating on the Assateague shoal with limited loads being take from the inlet channel to maintain access for larger vessels. The current plan is to focus on shoaling near buoy 13 and the area further down the channel between stations 7+000 and 6+000.. Boaters should be mindful of their wake when traveling near the work site.

Interested mariners may contact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredge via marine band radio VHF-FM channels 13.