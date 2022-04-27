US Army Soldier From Del. Dies In Training Exercise Crash In Washington State

A soldier from Delaware has died in a single-vehicle crash during training exercises in Washington State.

According to the 7th Infantry Division, U.S. Army PFC Joseph A. Marquez died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash Monday. Two other people were also hurt.

Marquez, from Dover, was a member of 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division. He joined the Army last year.

The incident at the Yakima Training Center in Washington State is under investigation.

“PFC Marquez was known for his laughter and the light he spread everywhere he went. We knew him as a loving son and brother to his family, a faithful friend to his comrades, and a loyal Soldier to his nation,” according to a Facebook post shared by 8th Squadron 1st Cavalry. “He was and is so loved, and already so missed.”