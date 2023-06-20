US Attorney for District Court of DE Files Tax and Firearm Charges Against Hunter Biden

Charges have been filed against Hunter Biden of Los Angeles by the US Attorney for the District Court of Delaware. Biden has been charged with two misdemeanor tax offenses and a felony firearm offense. He has agreed to enter a guilty plea to the tax offenses and enter into a pre-trial diversion agreement on the firearm charge at a proceeding to be scheduled by the US District Court judge. The investigation is on-going.

According to the tax Information, Hunter Biden received taxable income in excess of $1,500,000 annually in calendar years 2017 and 2018. Despite owing in excess of $100,000 in federal income taxes each year, he did not pay the income tax due for either year.

According to the firearm Information, from on or about October 12, 2018 through October 23, 2018, Hunter Biden possessed a firearm despite knowing he was an unlawful user of and addicted to a controlled substance.

Hunter Biden is charged with two violations of failure to pay income tax and one violation of unlawful possession of a firearm by a person prohibited. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison on each of the tax charges and a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on the firearm charge. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, made the announcement. The investigation is ongoing.

U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-Del.) released the following statement today after reports that Hunter Biden has reached an agreement with federal prosecutors:

“A five-year-long thorough investigation by a Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney has reportedly concluded with Hunter Biden pleading guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and entering pretrial diversion on a gun-related charge. From press accounts, I am encouraged that Hunter is taking responsibility for his actions, paying the taxes that he owes, and preparing to move on with his life.”

