US Coast Guard Investigating Boating Accident & Death Off Ocean City
August 28, 2021/
One person is dead after a boating accident about 60 miles offshore on Friday. Ocean City paramedics responded along with the US Coast Guard, Maryland State Police and Maryland Natural Resources Police. Ocean City fire officials stated on their Facebook page that one patient suffered a minor injury and refused treatment, another patient was declared deceased offshore by paramedics. The US Coast Guard is investigating.