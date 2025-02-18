US Coast Guard Investigating Tugboat Fire off Pea Patch Island

The US Coast Guard and other agencies were called for a tugboat fire just before 9:30 Tuesday morning near Pea Patch Island in the Delaware River. Officials received a distress call from the crew of the tugboat that the vessel was on fire.

Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay launched crews from Station Philadelphia and a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Atlantic City to assist. All four crewmembers on the tug were safely evacuated by Good Samaritans and the fire has been extinguished.

The vessel is now under tow and the fire remains under investigation.