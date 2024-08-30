US Coast Guard Looking for Missing Boater from Indian River Inlet

The search continues by U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic for a missing boater. Officials say 46 year old Dorian Yanke was last heard from on Monday, August 26th around 7:30am when he spoke with a family member and told them he’d b going on a fishing trip in the vicinity of Rehoboth Bay.

His boat was last seen departing Indian River Inlet – a 24′ Hydra-sport boat – his intention to fish offshore. Yanke missed a call with a family member Tuesday night and was reported missing Wednesday. Multiple Coast Guard units are taking part in the search.

If you have information – contact the Sector Delaware Bay Command Center 24/7 hotline at 215-271-4960.