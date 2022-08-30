US Coast Guard, NJ State Police Search for Overdue Boater

A Cape May County boater is overdue and missing.

The US Coast Guard and New Jersey State Police have been searching for an overdue boater near Villas, Cape May County.

Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay Watchstanders received a call at about 9:50 Monday night from a friend of 33-year-old Christian Hosford, who was last seen in a ten-foot John boat near his home.

Hosford reportedly did not have a life jacket, a whistle or any other safety gear with him at the time.

The search has been taking place on water as well as from the air.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center at 215-271-4940.