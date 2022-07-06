US Coast Guard Reports Busy Holiday Weekend on Mid-Atlantic Waters

There is plenty of great boating weather to come, and the U.S Coast Guard is urging boaters to prioritize preparedness.

Coast Guard Watchstanders at the 5th Coast Guard District’s command centers report receiving 44 distress calls over the Independence Day weekend. Many of the calls involved people who were on board disabled, grounded or capsized vessels. Other calls dealt with medical emergencies, boaters in severe weather, and a few reported fires.

The Coast Guard encourages everyone to take a boating safety class, to have a reliable means of communication and to always wear a life jacket.

Additionally, never operate a boat while intoxicated.

To find a boating safety class near you, get a free vessel safety exam, or learn more about boating safely, please visit https://uscgboating.org/. the Coast Guard said