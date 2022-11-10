US Coast Guard Rescues 2 from Smoking Boat Near Cape May

Image courtesy US Coast Guard

The US Coast Guard were called for smoke aboard the 56-foot vessel, Adelaide, Wednesday night south of Cape May. Two people aboard reported heavy smoke and were able to secure the engine and use a fire extinguisher. The Coast Guard crew responding confirmed there was no fire and the vessel was not taking on water. Officials say the cause of the smoke was excess oil burning.

The vessel was towed to Cape May Inlet and anchored with the mariners taken to shore in New Jersey.