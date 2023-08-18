US Coast Guard Rescues Stranded Kayakers at Burton Island
August 18, 2023/
Two kayakers were rescued Thursday night after they were stranded on Burton Island in the Indian River. The US Coast Guard Station Indian River received a 9-1-1 report of the two who were in need of assistance. A shallow water crew were in the area conducting training and spotted a light the kayakers shined in their direction.
Both kayakers were wearing life jackets and were brought to North Shore Marina. No injuries were reported.