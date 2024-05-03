US Coast Guard Retrieves Beached Buoy From Delaware Bay

Beached buoy after moved by helicopter. The crew of U.S. Coast Guard cutter William Tate coordinated with a Pennsylvania Army National Guard 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade Chinook helicopter aircrew to retrieve a beached buoy from Cape May, New Jersey’s shore, May 1, 2024. The beached buoy was brought back to U.S. Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay in Philadelphia for repairs and future use. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver)

The US Coast Guard and a Pennsylvania Army National Guard 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade helicopter retrieved a buoy that was beached at Del Haven in New Jersey on Wednesday. The buoy is an important marker for the Cape May Canal, but it broke off during weather last fall. The buoy was replaced shortly after it broke off – the retrieval was the Coast Guard being good environmental stewards by not leaving hardware decaying in a marsh or on a beach. The buoy will be refurbished in Philadelphia to new quality and put back into service.

