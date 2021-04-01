US Education Secretary Visits Laurel Elementary School

A member of President Biden’s cabinet paid a visit to Laurel Elementary School Wednesday.

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited classrooms and took part in a panel discussion about the challenges of staying open and reopening schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del. said discussion focused upon implementation of the American Rescue Plan and getting kids back in the classroom as well as the work ahead to strengthen the education system throughout the country.

Cardona is visiting schools in several states.

“I was very pleased to spend some time with Secretary Miguel Cardona to discuss the implementation of the American Rescue Plan, getting our kids back in the classroom, along with the work we have to do to strengthen our education system throughout the country,” Blunt Rochester said. “Having had the opportunity to meet and discuss these critical issues with Secretary Cardona, it is abundantly clear why President Biden chose him to lead the Department of Education at this pivotal time in our nation’s history. As a teacher, principal, and former Education Commissioner, Secretary Cardona brings a lived experience that makes him uniquely qualified for the role. I look forward to continuing to work with Secretary Cardona in our effort to ensure that every child in this country has equal opportunity to reach their full potential.”