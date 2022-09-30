US Sen Carper Signs on as Co-sponsor of Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act of 2022

Delaware US Senator Tom Carper has signed on as a co-sponsor to legislation that would reform the Electoral Count Act of 1887. This measure would reform and modernize the act – and support an orderly transfer of power.

Senator Carper released this statement following his co-sponsorship of the measure:

“On January 6, 2021, insurrectionists attacked police officers, vandalized our very symbol of democracy, and attempted to disrupt the peaceful transition of power in the United States. We have also learned that, in the weeks and months leading up to that dark day, a number of individuals repeatedly tried to overturn the results of a free and fair election in a number of states. In response to this unprecedented attack on our democracy, I am proud to join a bipartisan group of Senators in introducing legislation to reform the Electoral Count Act to make sure the horrible events that took place on January 6th can never happen again. “This bipartisan legislation makes it clear that American voters elect the President of the United States and supports an orderly—and peaceful— transfer of power to future Administrations. While we should be doing more to protect voting rights and ballot access across the country, I believe that this legislation is a critical piece to protecting our nation’s democracy. I urge the rest of my colleagues to join us in supporting this important legislation so that we can send it to President Biden’s desk in short order.”

Senator Chris Coons is also a co-sponsor of the legislation. CLICK HERE for more information on SB 4573.