US Sen Carper / Weekly Democratic Address

Following the Trump administration asking the Supreme Court to strike down the Affordable Care Act, last week Senator Carper delivered the Weekly Democratic Address. In the Address, Senator Carper discussed the economic and physical toll the COVID-19 pandemic is taking on workers and families and emphasizes that Americans need health care more than ever. Senator Carper underscored that if President Trump and Republicans succeed in overturning the ACA, over 23 million Americans will lose their coverage. He closed by calling on President Trump and Senate Republicans to abandon their healthcare sabotage and work with Democrats on expanding quality healthcare coverage.