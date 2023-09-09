US Sen Tom Carper Awarded with Lifetime Achievement Award

Delaware US Senator Tom Carper was honored Friday night b y the Delaware Democratic Party with the Alexis I. DuPont Bayard Lifetime Achievement Award at the First State Democratic Dinner in Wilmington. The award recognizes outstanding service and impact on the Democratic party and Delaware. Carper has served Delaware in many different jobs – from three terms as State Treasurer, five terms in the US Congress and two terms as Governor of the First Sate. He has served in the US Senate since 2001 but in May announced his retirement at the end of this term when he will as he said at the time – he will ‘ride off into the sunset and call it a day.’

Additional information from the Senator’s release:

“I’ve long believed that leadership is the most important ingredient in the success of any endeavor, and that belief has guided me in all the roles I’ve held throughout my life,” said Carper. “I am honored to be recognized for my service to the First State, and I am proud to have been able to instill the importance of servant leadership to generations of Democrats who will continue to drive Delaware forward.”

“Tom Carper has been an institution in our State Party for more than forty years. His leadership and steady hand laid the foundation for the success that the Delaware Democratic Party enjoys today,” said Betsy Maron, State Party Chair. “The trust that Delawareans have placed in Democrats to serve with collaboration, compassion, and kindness is due in large part to the tremendous work that Tom Carper has done over the course of his career. His influence on our state and on our party is truly unrivaled and is exemplary of lifetime achievement honors.”