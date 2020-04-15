US Sen Tom Carper to Hold Telephone Town Hall for Delawareans Impacted by Coronavirus – Today – 5:50pm

U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), will host a Telephone Town Hall today, Wednesday, April 15th at 5:50 PM, to hear from Delawareans impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, answer their questions, and discuss the recently enacted Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. This bipartisan bill, recently signed into law, allocates nearly $2 trillion to provide relief for hard-working Americans who currently find themselves in dire situations through no fault of their own. The package includes $1.25 billion in cash grants for the State of Delaware, in addition to millions of dollars in funding for hospitals, unemployment insurance, Medicaid and education programs that will benefit Delawareans as well.

Senator Carper will be joined by Dr. Karyl Rattay, Director of Delaware Public Health, Cerron Cade, Secretary of the Delaware Department of Labor, and Denita Henderson, Small Business Development Center Associate State Director.

Delawareans and press interested in joining the Telephone Town Hall should RSVP by emailing their phone number to CarperTownhall@gmail.com.

WHO:

Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.)

Dr. Karyl Rattay, Director of Delaware Public Health

Cerron Cade, Secretary of the Delaware Department of Labor

Denita Henderson, Associate State Director of the Small Business Development Center

WHAT: Telephone Town Hall on Coronavirus

WHEN: Wednesday, April 15th at 5:50 PM

If you are unable to join and have questions related to unemployment insurance benefits, have questions about direct cash payments or are looking for relief for your small business, please visit my new resources page or do not hesitate to call my office at (302) 573-6291.