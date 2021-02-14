US Senate Vote to Convict Former President Trump Comes Up Short

Both of Delaware’s US Senators voted to impeach former President Donald Trump. Senator Coons, in a statement Saturday, says that the divisions stirred up by the former President still exist. We need to move forward with an honest agreement on the facts or the politically motivated violence that was seen at the US Capitol on January 6th will happen again. The final vote was 57 voting guilty and 43 not guilty – but the vote was short of the 2/3 majority needed to convict. Seven Republicans voted guilty with the Democrats (Collins/Maine, Murkowski/Alaska, Romney/Utah, Burr/NC, Cassidy/LA, Toomey/PA and Sasse/NE).

U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-Del.) released the following statement on the conclusion of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

“Over the course of the last week, the House impeachment managers presented a concise, compelling, and powerful case about how former President Trump summoned and incited a violent mob, directed them at our Capitol, and encouraged them to wreak havoc on our democratic process, putting all who serve in and work at the Capitol building – including his own Vice President – in grave danger. If inciting a deadly mob to overturn a free and fair election is not grounds for the impeachment of an American president, I don’t know what is, which is why this was the most bipartisan impeachment vote in American history. “We must be clear-eyed about the challenges we face moving forward. The divisions stirred up by Donald Trump still exist across this country, and if we do not come together to reject misinformation, to stand against violence and extremism, and to move forward with an honest agreement on the facts, there is a real risk the politically motivated violence we saw on January 6 at our Capitol will happen again. I call on my colleagues — Republican and Democrat — to join me in ensuring that is not our future. We must show the American people that democracy can work and can deliver real results to address our most pressing challenges – from the COVID-19 pandemic and recession to the pandemic of distrust and division.”

Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), released the following statement after voting to convict former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting a violent and deadly mob that assaulted the United States Capitol on January 6th in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election and overturn the will of the American people.