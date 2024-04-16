US Supreme Court to Hear Oral Arguments in Jan 6 Criminal Charge

The US Supreme Court today will hear oral arguments in Joseph W. Fischer v the United States. This is an appeal of the DC District Court. The question – whether a federal law enacted in 2002 to prevent the cover-up of financial crimes can be used to put some Jan. 6 defendants behind bars, potentially up to 20 years.

The Court convenes at 10am and an audio feed will be live streamed and available on the Court’s website later today, however a decision isn’t expected until late June.

Several defendants charged after January 6th have successfully petitioned for early release – including Kevin Seefried of Laurel, DE whose 36 month sentence was also based on this charge – Seefried is being released from prison next month.