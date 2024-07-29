US Wind Secures Final Environmental Impact Statement on Federal Permit Application

Maryland’s offshore wind project is another step closer to reality. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s Notice of Availability of the Final Environmental Impact Statement on US Wind’s Construction and Operations Plan will be published in the Federal Register on Friday, August 2nd. US Wind CEO Jeff Grybowski released a statement saying that they are now closer to securing all the federal permits by the end of this year and “look forward to the day we can get steel in the water.”

Additional information from US Wind:

US Wind’s COP considers the full build-out of the federal lease area, which has the potential to generate up to 2 GW of offshore wind power. BOEM’s Final EIS is a major milestone in the two-year National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process, indicating the company’s plans are nearly through the federal review process. The next step is for BOEM to issue a Record of Decision (ROD) on US Wind’s COP, which is expected in September 2024. Other cooperating federal agencies and state agencies are expected to render favorable decisions by the end of 2024. For more information, please visit BOEM’s website.