US Wind Secures Record of Decision on Federal Permit Application

US Wind has secured a favorable Record of Decision (ROD) from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

BOEM’s Record of Decision brings the two-year National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process to a close and sets US Wind on a path to securing all remaining federal permits by the end of 2024. US Wind CEO Jeff Grybowski says today marks the culmination of years of comprehensive environmental analysis on US Wind’s proposed projects–adding that US Wind is eager to advance Maryland’s offshore wind goals and support good jobs in the region for decades to come.