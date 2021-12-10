US Wind to Delay Survey Work in Maryland Lease Area Till New Year

As a result of continued outreach and engagement with area fishermen, and in an attempt to peacefully coexist with the fishing industry in and around the Maryland Lease area, US Wind, Inc. (“US Wind”) will further delay geophysical survey operations until January 1, 2022.

After refraining from geophysical survey work during the month of November, US Wind was set to resume geophysical survey work with the M/V FUGRO BRASILIS on Monday, December 13, 2021. However, recognizing the challenges that exist for local fishermen to maximize catch during the height of conch season, US Wind will be extending the suspension of our geophysical work until January 1, 2022.

US Wind will continue to conduct geotechnical survey work using the PSV REGULUS in the southeastern portion of the Maryland Lease area beginning on December 15, 2021, which local fishermen have confirmed will not interfere with the conch fishery. US Wind will utilize local scout vessels to ensure that all survey locations are free of visible fishing gear.

Ben Cooper, US Wind’s Director of Marine Affairs, made the following statement:

“US Wind is committed to being good neighbors to all mariners with whom we share the ocean. Our fisheries liaisons at Sea Risk Solutions have been working directly with local fishermen for several months to ensure strong coordination between the industries. It is through that engagement that we learned that the fishermen would appreciate a further delay to our geophysical operations. We are happy to make this concession if it means that both industries can peacefully coexist in our shared resource. We will continue to work with our fisheries liaisons and local fishermen to ensure the transparent sharing of information about each other’s offshore activities to avoid conflict and look forward to safe and coordinated operations of all mariners.”