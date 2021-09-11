USCG & MD Marine Police Rescue 4 From Sinking Boat Off OC Coast

September 11, 2021

Coast Guard and the Maryland Natural Resource Police rescued four people aboard a sinking pleasure craft 14 miles off the coast of Ocean City, Saturday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region received a report through VHF Channel 16 from a person stating that their 25-foot vessel was taking on water.

A boat crew from Coast Guard Station Ocean City was launched aboard an 47-foot Motor Lifeboat to assist. 

When they arrived on scene, the crew dewatered the sinking vessel while a boat crew from MNRP disembarked the four people from the vessel and transported them to shore. 

No injuries were reported. All persons aboard the sinking vessel were wearing life jackets. 

