USCG Rescue Two Jet Skiers, Third by Good Samaritan in Ocean City Inlet Waters

Coast Guard crew members rescued two people who had lost control of their jet ski in the Ocean City Inlet, Monday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Maryland received the initial report through VHF Channel 16 that three jet skiers in the area of Ocean City Inlet had entered the water and were in need of assistance.

A crew aboard a 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water from Coast Guard Station Ocean City was diverted to assist alongside a crew from the Maryland Natural Resources Police.

The Coast Guard boat crew was able to retrieve two of the jet skiers. The last person was retrieved by a good Samaritan in the area. No injuries were reported.

“We were already underway at the time and were able to get on scene pretty quickly,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Barelli, coxswain of the responding small boat. “They were drifting close to the jetties, so I’m glad we got there when we did. Part of our success today was training, part was luck and part was everyone involved having life jackets on.”