USCG Rescues Four from Sinking Sailing Boat in Delaware River

USCG towing Pegasus

Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay watchstanders were contacted by cell phone that the sailing vessel “Pegasus” was taking on water in the area of the Brandywine Light in the Delaware River. A Response Boat-Medium crew was already underway and diverted to the incident.

Four people were rescued from the vessel and dewatering efforts began but the Pegasus had a 4-foot gash on it’s starboard bow.

The Pegasus sank as it was being towed to Lewes – and commercial salvage is establishing a vessel recovery plan.