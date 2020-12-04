USCG Suspends Search for Missing Boater Near Cape May

The Coast Guard has suspended the search Friday for a man reported missing after an overturned 32-foot fishing vessel was discovered near Cape May on Thursday.

Coast Guard crews searched more than 30 hours and over 700 square miles for the missing man.

Watchstanders from Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay Command Center received an alert from an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon at approximately 2 p.m. Shortly afterward, a good Samaritan reported a capsized vessel in the area of the alert. The good Samaritan retrieved one person from the water and reported that another person had been aboard the capsized vessel at the time of the incident.

“The decision to suspend a search and rescue case is one the hardest we make in the Coast Guard. Our sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers are with the family in this difficult time,” said Cmdr. Brett Workman, Response department head for Sector Delaware Bay. “We’re a service focused on the preservation of human life and our members demonstrated this focus by conducting a full and exhaustive search.”

Resources used in the search efforts:

– Coast Guard Station Cape May 45-foot Response Boat – Medium

– Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter

– Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City C-130 Hercules aircraft

– Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson

Anyone with information relating to the case is asked to reach out to Sector Delaware Bay Command Center watchstanders at (215) 270-4940.