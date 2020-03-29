USNS Comfort Will Pass DE Today – Heading to NYC

Yesterday the US Navy Hospital Ship Comfort left Norfolk for New York City – four weeks ahead of schedule. The Comfort is loaded with supplies and personnel and will take on non-coronavirus patients who are critically ill to alleviate the burden of the city’s increasingly overflowing hospitals. Comfort is now off the Eastern Shore of Virginia – moving to the north at 9.9 knots. She’s expected to arrive in New York Monday.

You can follow the hospital ship’s progress with the ship plotter – http://henney.com/sp/ . Ths USNS Comfort will show as a red marker arrow off the coast. If you put your mouse over it – the name will show up. The ship will be birthed at Pier 90 at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal (if you zoom in on the plotter you’ll see Lincoln Tunnel – Pier 90 is just to the northeast off West 50th Street.)